Tunisia: Coronavirus - Tunisia's Consulates in Genoa, Milano Call On Tunisian Community to Be Vigilant

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Consulates in Genoa and Milano called on Sunday the Tunisian community residing in these two cities, to follow the protective recommendations and measures adopted by the Italian authorities against coronavirus.

Tunisia's Consulate in Genoa recalled that the Tunisian community can contact its services through its Facebook page or by phone (+ 393292578371 / +393246679141) for further information.

Tunisia's consulate in Milano also informs that in addition to its Facebook, a phone number (+393515911883) has been made available for Tunisian expats in Milano to get information from its services on this matter.

At least 150 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Italy, including three deaths recorded in the Lombardy region, north of Italy.