Tunisia: Coronavirus - Tunisia's Consulates in Genoa, Milano Call On Tunisian Community to Be Vigilant

24 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Consulates in Genoa and Milano called on Sunday the Tunisian community residing in these two cities, to follow the protective recommendations and measures adopted by the Italian authorities against coronavirus.

Tunisia's Consulate in Genoa recalled that the Tunisian community can contact its services through its Facebook page or by phone (+ 393292578371 / +393246679141) for further information.

Tunisia's consulate in Milano also informs that in addition to its Facebook, a phone number (+393515911883) has been made available for Tunisian expats in Milano to get information from its services on this matter.

At least 150 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Italy, including three deaths recorded in the Lombardy region, north of Italy.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.