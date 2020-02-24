Tunisia: Fakhfakh Meets With Members of His Proposed Cabinet

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh insisted on Sunday on the importance of cohesion and understanding between members of his cabinet.

At a meeting held in Carthage with his proposed government team, Fakhfakh voiced satisfaction at the presence of independent personalities and leaders of political parties in the composition of his cabinet, a press release issued by his press office reads.

On this occasion, Fakhfakh presented his government's action plan and road map to ensure further efficiency at the level of its role and performance, pointing out the importance of 'the contract document" that underpins the government coalition.

He recalled the criteria according to which he selected his cabinet members, citing among others, competence, credibility, integrity and will to serve the country.