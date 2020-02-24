Namibia: Nawaseb Signs for Uzbek Team

24 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibian international McCartney Nawaseb last week signed a two-year professional contract with Uzbekistan top division club Qizilqum Zarafshon Football Club.

His former coach at Black Africa, who also doubles as his adviser, Paulus Shipanga, told Nampa on Sunday that Nawaseb trained with the team for a week, where he also played a friendly game and scored.

After that, the coach was impressed with his performance and asked him to join the team and signed a two-year contract.

"I joined their training camp a week ago. I played a friendly game and scored an impressive goal. The coach was pleased with my performance and thereafter asked me to join his team," reads a message from Nawaseb that Shipanga shared with Nampa.

The 22-year-old Nawaseb was born in Omaruru and joined Black Africa in July 2018. He made his Brave Warriors debut in May 2019 and has thus far earned three caps with the senior team. - Nampa

