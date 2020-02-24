Namibia: Third Time Lucky for Haikali

RANGA Haikali said past "humiliation" inspired him to the Namibia Football Association presidency which he assumed when he scored a crushing victory over rival Johnny Johnson Doëseb on Saturday.

In 2010, Haikali lost by an overwhelming majority of 13-2 votes to John Muinjo in acrimonious circumstances, before walking out of the 2014 elections as his predecessor Frans Mbidi took the seat unopposed.

On both occasions, Haikali claimed the elections were a farce preceded by "illegal" dealings.

Instead of folding, Haikali kept his cards close to his chest, rose and returned to Saturday's elective congress to finally realise his ambition of leading Namibia's ailing football to a better place.

"I'm overwhelmed," the new NFA president told reporters during a short post elections press conference.

Haikali will be deputised by first and second vice presidents Izak Josef Fredericks and Rudolf Haingura.

"Without really blowing my own horn, one could say it was a humiliation in terms of the votes that had been cast and the walkout in 2014 but I still believed that I can add to developing football in the country," he explained.

"In 2010, there were a lot of reasons why I lost. My nominee members of the NFA were suspended the night before the congress, others were only informed the morning of the congress about their credentials.

"I never went to a single court, I never challenged any of the processes, and that's probably something we can learn, to respect our democratic values as a nation," Haikali said.

Accepting defeat and steering clear of civil courts should be the Namibia Premier League's next course of action, he intimated.

The congress endorsed 20 votes to two, that the NPL's suspension sticks.

"We want to move away from legal battles. We rather restore our pride as a nation and follow procedures that have been laid down," said Haikali.

"There is still a request for compliance in terms of the directives that have been given. Once NPL is prepared to comply and meet those objectives, I think we can start football.

"For the sake of the nation, let us all please just comply with the guidelines that have been given then football can start anytime.

Let's build together and stop fighting one another. Rather, let's build the great team sports that is football," the former Black Africa owner added.

Haikali, who was careful not to over extend himself during his acceptance speech, will be hard pressed to institute reforms in an institution, and greater domestic football landscape, plagued by rife maladministration and division.

The outgoing Fifa Normalisation Committee have somewhat steadied the ship, and will hope Haikali's executive committee comes to grips with the task at hand by 15 March when the hand over is expected to be completed.

"I have to thank the patience of the nation for having allowed the Normalisation Committee to fulfil its mandate. It was a lot of pressure and expectation. But we have to give them and Fifa the congratulations in having done a stunning job in fulfilling their mandate," Haikali said.

"Namibia is close to football being normalised now and we hope with the team that has been elected we'll be able to work together as a team.

"We are going to work in transition with the normalisation committee to have a smooth handover process," he said.

The new NFA leadership also consists of ordinary members Nettie Cloete, Ingy Hainghumbi, Peter Ndjulu, Ferdinand Hausiku, Shali Amakali, Earnest Joy, Kenneth Goaseb and the NPL, through its chairperson Patrick Kauta, whose urgent appeal to have Haikali disqualified from Saturday's elections by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, was rejected on Friday.

Whether cohesion and common cause will prevail remains to be seen.

"The challenges of the football association are well known. I can only say that we have a plan and that plan will be discussed.

The media and public will all be informed as to what are the immediate, medium and long-term strategies to restore Namibia as footballing nation," Haikali said.

"We'll focus on building; we'll obviously be learning from the mistakes and things that have been done in the past to try and avoid them. But ours is more to rebuild football in the country."