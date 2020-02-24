Namibia: Craven Triumphs At National Champs

DAN Craven rode a superb race to win the Nedbank Namibia National Cycling Championships road race on Sunday and clinch Namibia's cycling spot at the Olympic Games.

Although there is one more selection race coming up at the Cape Town Cycle Tour, barring anything dramatic happening, Craven can now start packing his bags for Tokyo after he won the spot for Namibia at the African Championships in Ethiopia last year.

Riding in overcast and cool conditions, Craven and Tristan de Lange pulled away from the leading peloton about halfway through the race on the Daan Viljoen hills and gradually stretched their lead.

Working hard together they pulled further and further away and eventually finished more than six minutes ahead of the chasing pack, with Craven beating De Lange in a sprint to the line in three hours 58 minutes 13 seconds, while Drikus Coetzee led in the chasing pack, which included Martin Freyer, Ingram Cuff, Kai Pritzen, Gerhard Mans and Xavier Papo, in a time of 4:04:50.

It was the first time that Craven had won the National Championships in four years and he was a clearly relived man.

"I was struggling a lot with injuries, but I worked so hard and now to be able to get back to the form I used to have, feels so good. I had to sacrifice a lot, leaving my pregnant wife at home in March last year to go and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and then leaving my wife and seven month old baby now to come and do these selection races," he said.

Craven thanked everyone who believed in him and supported him, including Nedbank, who has sponsored him since 2012, and also congratulated De Lange on a great ride.

"Tristan was so strong, and it was such a pleasure to be able to do an aggressive race and have someone to do it with, because very often I come to Namibia and it's really hard to break away if you are on your own and there's a really long way to the finish line. But now today, having Tristan, he was aggressive, he wanted to race, and I wanted to race and we just gelled so well, it was amazing."

Although his place at Tokyo still needs to be confirmed, Craven said he expected to be selected.

"I've been planning a lot of things and people overseas have been doing so much work, believing in projects that I'm working on. They've been believing in my projects even though the projects weren't confirmed yet. So today, in my book, the projects are confirmed and I'm going full steam ahead for Tokyo now."

He elaborated a bit about his main project.

"There are two gentlemen who build steel bikes in Omaruru, Peter and Sakaria, and I want to show the world that they can build a bike that's worthy of racing at the Olympics in Tokyo and that's bigger than me competing there. I'm going to ride on a steel bike built in Omaruru at the Olympic Games and that has been my driving force for the last two and a half years," he said.

De Lange surprised many with his strong ride, since he specialises in mountain bike racing and is competing for Namibia's mountain bike Olympic spot along with Alex Miller.

"The mountain bike has been my main priority, but I came to see what my form is like on the road. I'm one of the top riders here, I'm not arrogant, I've just been working very hard over the past four years and I'm confident in my abilities," he said.

Miller, meanwhile, didn't have luck on his side, as a technical issue midway through the race but paid to his chances. His chain fell off and he had to wait for his support crew to help him fix it and when he rejoined the race he was too far behind.

He, however, remained upbeat, saying, "I didn't win today, but it was a good ride and a good training session."

Vera Adrian was a comfortable winner of the women's race and has now also confirmed her place at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

She won the race in a time of three hours four minutes 48 seconds to finish well ahead of Irene Steyn who finished in 3:21:03.