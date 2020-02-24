Namibia: Saints Lead the Chasing Pack

SAINTS' Men's Premier League side stayed at the top of the log with two big victories in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League over the weekend, but Windhoek Old Boys and DTS remain hot on their tail.

On Saturday, Saints thrashed Wanderers 15-1 and on Saturday, Nust 8-1, to move up to 13 points from four matches.

Against Wanderers, they dominated from the start and it was not long before Owen Hatton opened their account from a short corner.

Wanderers keeper Shaun Tagliaferri brought off some fine saves, but Fagan Hansen made it 2-0 on seven minutes, while Isaac Fallis rounded off a great team goal a minute later to make it 3-0.

Two more goals by Hansen and Hatton made it 5-0, but Johan van Rooyen finally opened Wanderers' account from a short corner.

Saints immediately struck back as Fagan Hansen completed his hat trick just before half time.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half as Saints attacked from all corners of the hall to add six more goals in six minutes.

Wanderers managed to keep them out for a while, but three more goals in the final two minutes completed a one-sided romp for Saints.

Hansen had the biggest haul of five goals, while Hatton scored four, and Fallis and Cody van der Merwe three goals each.

Johan van Rooyen scored Wanderers' solitary goal.

On Saturday, Saints completed another comprehensive victory, beating Nust 8-1, after leading 4-0 at half time.

Nico Neethling was Saints' top scorer with a hat-trick, while Fagan Hansen scored two goals and Cody van der Merwe, Owen Hatton and Isaac Fallis one goal each, while Hadley Mumbuu replied for Nust.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Windhoek Old Boys moved up to second place on 12 points after a comfortable 7-0 victory against Unam, who finally made their debut in the competition.

With most of Unam's former players having joined ousted coach Erwin Handura, Unam fielded a new-look team that showed promise, but Old Boys eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Siyabonga Martins was Old Boys' star player, scoring four goals, while Rory Hammond, Nathan van Niekerk and Dylan Finch scored one goal each.

DTS are also on the tail of the leaders after beating Nust 5-0 on Friday night. The bonus-point victory saw them moving up to nine points with a match in hand on Saints and Old Boys.

Percy Barthram opened their scoring on 10 minutes, while two more goals by Jason Bolton put them 3-0 up at the half time break.

Nust tried hard and had some chances of their own, but two more goals by Ivan Semedo sealed DTS' victory.

In the only Women's Premier League match of the weekend, Windhoek Old Boys beat Wanderers 2-0, with Kaela Schimming and Jocelle Deysel scoring the goals.

The victory puts Old Boys second on the log on seven points from three matches, while Saints lead on 11 points.

Old Boys are followed by the Coastal Raiders, DTS and Unam who are all on three points, while Wanderers must still open their account.