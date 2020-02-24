Malawi: Camfed Disburses K1.5 Million Loans to Six Girls

Mzuzu — Campaign for female Education (Camfed) has disbursed loans to six out of school girls in Mzimba District amounting to K 1.5 million for income generating activities.

The loans ranged from K100, 000 to K400, 000 and the beneficiaries business preference range from sale of second hand clothes, groceries to rearing of broilers.

Speaking during the loans'disbursementat Ekwendeni Trading Centre in TA Mthwalo Sunday, District Youth Officer (DYO) for Mzimba North, Geoffrey Mwase asked the girls to channel the funds into intended purpose.

He said the girls, who were on Camfed bursary during their Secondary school education, are privileged to access the loans, payable in 10 months without interest.

"Girls you have chanced to have the loans at no cost. Please, utilize the funds you have received to run businesses so that you can improve your livelihood," Mwase advised.

He said with the current advent of high unemployment, the girls have an opportunity to start their own businesses and create employment for others.

The DYO disclosed that his Department has the capacity to link the beneficiaries' of the loans to some business schools or institutions to acquire entrepreneurial skills to operate their undertakings effectively.

One of the beneficiaries, Rejoice Kumwenda,who aspires to do cross border trade, thanked Camfed for the loans, which she said will transform their economic independence.

Mzimba North Camfed District Operations Officer, Henry Tembo asked the girls to desist from venturing into illicit businesses to avoid risking their lives.

He advised the girls to repay the loans timely for others to benefit as well, as the loans are revolving in nature.