Malawi: Man Dies After Wall Collapses As Heavy Rains Hit Mchinji

Mchinji — A 70 year old man, Harry Mbendera died on Friday night after a wall of his house collapsed on him, Police have confirmed.

Spokesperson for Mchinji police, Kondwani Kandiado said in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the man died on spot.

"The deceased was staying alone and after taking his supper he went straight to his bedroom to sleep. He was found dead in morning hours of February 21, 2020 after a wall which had a crack fell onto him," he said.

Kandiado said Police took the body to Mchinji District Hospital for medical examination and that postmortem results showed that death was caused by head injuries.

Mbendera hailed from Cheyadi Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Zulu in the district.

For the past five days, heavy rains have hit most parts of Mchinji district and water logging conditions have affected many areas, posing risks to the communities.

Police in the District have since appealed to the communities living in water lodged areas to stay awake and that they should relocate to safer places.

According to Mchinji District Disaster Officer, Chisomo Kuchepa, the disaster assessment team that visited some of the affected areas, proposed for urgent relocation communities living in water lodged areas.

"The assessment we had in some areas shows that many houses are likely to fall down due to rising of moisture which has risen up to 5-10 courses, hence there are risks of losing lives and properties," he said.