Namibia: 'Mama Penee' - a Tale of Genocide and Survival to Be Launched At NAGN Tomorrow

24 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

JAHOROR Petronella Inaavinuise, who came to be known as Mama Penee, was a young girl of 11 when her parents were shot in cold blood before her during the 1904 - 1908 genocidal war in Namibia.

Waved away from the scene by a German soldier, she realised that it was her destiny to live. Finding water and food for herself and learning to avoid danger, she spent several months in hiding in what was then central German South West Africa. Courageous and self-sufficient, she learned lessons in wisdom, calm, and what is truly important in life, lessons which she later imparted to her grandchildren in ways both ingenious, frustrating and challenging.

Her extraordinary personal qualities and influence shine from this story, told by one of her grandsons with the insight and understanding gained over a lifetime of reflecting on his grandmother.

'Mama Penee: Transcending the Genocide' by Uazavara Ewald Kapombo Katjivena will be launched tomorrow at the National Art Gallery (NAGN) from 16h30.

This book is simply but beautifully written, primarily an oral history, a family narrative preserving myth, stories and fundamental values to pass on to younger generations, to guide them through life and help them make sense of the world.

In the case of this Ovaherero family, the horror and trauma of the colonial war and genocide is balanced by Mama Penee's memories of both good and evil on both sides, and her deep understanding and acceptance of human nature.

Katjivena's approach gives voice to previously silenced individuals and communities, and is especially valuable as a unique account of an Ovaherero woman's witness to the genocide.

Katjivena is a linguist, broadcaster, filmmaker and was a senior office-bearer in Swapo while in exile from 1964 to 1989. He represented the liberation organisation in Egypt and Algeria. After his return to Namibia for independence in 1990, he made a significant contribution to the new voice of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation. Currently in retirement with his wife in Norway, he writes about his cultural roots in historical context to preserve this oral history for his family and future Ovaherero generations.

- Unam Press

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.