Rwanda: Canal+ Eyes Customer Outreach in Tour Du Rwanda 2020

Canal+ has set a target to reach out to their clientele across the country during the 12th edition of Tour du Rwanda which started on Sunday, February 23.

The digital service provider is one of the sponsors of the cycling tournament which is arguably the biggest annual sporting event in the country.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Alain Tuyishime, the Sales Director of Canal+ at Tele 10 Group, said Tour du Rwanda will be an opportunity for them to reach out to their customers in different parts of the country to explain different products available and where their customers can get them.

"We have a team that will be explaining different services or products delivered at our company because there are some people who might not know where they can get our products," Tuyishime said, adding that they will be giving out prizes to lucky winners who will also stand a chance to win prizes during the tournament.

Big prizes will include bikes used in different cycling tournaments.

"Those who will be following Tour du Rwanda on TV, expect good images. Those who will be following the tournament on the streets, expect big prizes and best services for those who don't have enough information about where they can get our services. We will be there for them," he added.

Tuyishime explained that Tour du Rwanda is the best moment for them to reach their customers and Rwandans in general as the company targets to provide high-quality content for its subscribers to enjoy the Tour du Rwanda and boost its visibility in Rwanda and other countries where Canal+ operates.

The ongoing Tour du Rwanda will be shown live on Canal+ while subscribers will also be able to watch important highlights of every tournament stage in the evening on Canal+ Sport3.

Tuyishime revealed the current TV subscription is impressive ever since the Pay TV entered the Rwandan market in 2012, having made its products and services available in 55 branches across the country.

Besides having agents in different parts of the country, Canal+ will be deploying its team during the Tour du Rwanda to ensure that customers get its services within their reach.

"Whoever wants to buy our products, our team is ready to help them get products at affordable prices where we can also assist them with home installation and start enjoying the best images from Canal+. We will ensure our services will be ready wherever we go during the tournament," he said.

With Canal+, Tour du Rwanda is expected to be followed by over five million subscribers of Canal+ from 20 African countries where Canal+ operates

Canal+, Tuyishime said, is committed to supporting all Rwanda riders and Rwandan teams in general during the Tour du Rwanda, however, he added that their full support will be on the company's brand Ambassador Samuel Mugisha, one of the favorites to win the tournament for a second time.

Rwandans who are not subscribed to Canal+ can buy a decoder at Rwf 15 000 to be able to follow not only Tour du Rwanda but also a variety of content form Sports, Entertainment and news from different parts of the world.

Canal+ has a number of HD sports channels, which broadcast the top European football leagues including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1, Formula One, as well as the NBA, among others.

It also has music and other entertainment channels.

Canal+ has operations in Africa, Asia and Europe.