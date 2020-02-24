Rwanda: Lionel Hakizimana - New APR Signing Pledges to Share Wisdom With Youngsters

24 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Former Rwanda international Lionel Hakizimana has vowed to share experience with young players at APR basketball club after rejoining the army side on a two-year deal.

The star shooting guard inked a two-deal with former regional giants APR last Friday, a side he played for during his prime time between 2012 and 2013.

Speaking to Times Sport, Hakizimana said that rejoining APR felt like going home and he looked forward to sharing wisdom with youngsters and 'doing my best' to contribute to the success of the team.

"I am very excited to be joining APR again, it feels like going home. I want to inspire the young players here and at the same time do all I can to contribute to the club's success," he said.

Hakizimana joins APR after three seasons with Patriots where, among other achievements, he won two back-to-back league titles with the club.

He, who will wear shirt number 7, also previously won two championships with Espoir in 2014 and 2015.

