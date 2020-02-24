Nigerian Community Bans Beef Over Herders' Attacks

24 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

A community in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, has placed a ban on beef to protest attacks on their people by herders.

The people of Uwheru in Ughelli North, Delta State, have been forbidden from eating or selling cow meat because of repeated attacks by herdsmen against farmers and residents of the kingdom, the Punch newspaper reported, Monday.

The paper reported that the ban was imposed on Saturday at a meeting of Uwheru community. The paper said the meeting was attended by prominent indigenes of the area, including the Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, Patrick Muoboghare.

It quoted an unnamed source as saying, "By this ban, nobody can bring cow meat to any of the communities that make up Uwheru Kingdom for any function, be it burial or any other celebration.

"You can't kill our people and expect us to be eating cow meat when our people can't go to farm. The ban takes effect immediately."

The Punch reported that at least 86 farmers in Uwheru have been killed in herdsmen related attacks in the past 12 years.

Fourteen people were feared killed recently when some herdsmen invaded Uwheru, prompting the community leaders to accuse the Nigerian Army of complicity in the deadly attack.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the latest killings "began when herdsmen arrived the community with a large number of cows and destroyed farms.

"The youth mobilised and warded them off their farms, but the herdsmen regrouped, armed themselves and returned to the community and killed four persons at separate locations."

The Commissioner of Police in Delta state, Hafiz Inuwa, later admitted, according to a report in Vanguard newspaper, that the police have received six exhumed bodies of farmers killed in Uwheru by suspected herdsmen.

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, condemned the attack and called on the police and military authorities to urgently restore peace in the affected communities.

Mr Okowa appealed to the Uwheru people to remain calm and show restraint.

Most of the beef consumed in Nigeria are from nomadic Fulani herdsmen. Nigeria is plagued by incessant deadly clashes between herders and farmers, which has spread from the country's middle-belt region down to the south.

The 2019 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report said herders killed more Nigerians in 2018, compared to the number of deaths caused by Boko Haram in the country.

The GTI report ranked Nigeria, for the fifth consecutive time, since 2015, as the third country with the worst impact from terrorism, globally.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.