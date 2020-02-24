Nigeria: Lagos Taskforce Debunks Reports to Release Seized Vehicles

Following an online report that Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has directed Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) to return all seized vehicles in its custody to their respective owners in the State, the Agency has debunked the report describing it as misleading.

A statement issued by the Office of the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, refuted the claim saying the decision was a response to a memo he sent to the Governor seeking his approval to auction all seized vehicles in order to create space for new ones.

Egbeyemi maintained that he was not aware of the purported memo neither did he receive any directive to release impounded vehicles from the Governor, adding that it is irresponsible and mischievous of any individual to insinuate that Governor Sanwo-Olu will give such order.

According to him, "Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is conscious of the provisions contained in the 2018 amended Traffic Law as it relates to the duties of the Taskforce and will never make pronouncements contrary to the provisions of the law".

While noting that Transportation and Traffic Management play prominent roles in the present administration's T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the Chairman recalled that the Governor had on numerous platforms, he stated unequivocally that "should members of his family or cabinet run foul or violate the traffic laws, they shall equally face the consequences of such acts".

Egbeyemi, therefore, implored members of the public, particularly owners of such impounded vehicles, to ignore and disregard the fake news designed to confuse and mislead them into not complying with 'Court Order' on such vehicles in the custody of the Agency.

VANGUARD