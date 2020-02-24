Namibia: Diamond Drag Party Coming Soon

THE first ever Diamond Drag Party, a runway-styled competition, is coming to Windhoek in spectacular fashion, and organisers are inviting all drag artists and enthusiasts to enter and stand a chance to win big, and make a name for themselves.

The competition will take place at the Brewers Market and see contestants strutting their stuff and expressing their drag personae in a fun, charismatic, spontaneous fashion.

At the end of the night a 'queen' will be crowned and prizes, including N$10 000 (with N$5 000 going to a charity of the winner's choice) will be awarded.

The face of the event, androgynous fashion icon Jay Aeron, has said he is excited to be part of such a prestigious event.

While the term drag queen refers to a man who uses make-up and clothing to dress and act like a woman to create an exciting performance, this particular event is trying to create a safe space for anyone and any sexual identity, as it is a form of expression.

"We want to gather all the queers from all walks of life to come and partake in this competition that will be like a party since we're celebrating ourselves. We want it to be huge, so that it sets the pace for more that's going to come from us in future."

He added that the Diamond Drag Party, a brainchild of LGBTQI+ ally Atalia 'Diamond' von Francois, is to emphasise the love of queer culture, inspired heavily by the American television show 'Rupaul's Drag Race'.

"We want to cultivate habits and traditions where queer folk are included, because there's a festival for everybody and everything else. There are festivals for beer, wine, kids, fitness, etc. but there's nothing exclusive for the queer community, which is quite a big audience in our country."

He also said that the LGBTQI+ community is one that contributes to a lot of industries like fashion, art, media, medicine, hospitality, mining, trade, tourism and many others, so they figured it was time to share a bit of the magic with queer individuals, allies of the community, heterosexual people and the public at large, to further spread awareness of their plight.

"As much as this is a movement to liberate the queer community and create a platform to educate the masses through drag culture, it is also a cry for LGBTQI+ rights to be regarded as human rights. We want to break the stigma around being gay, and normalise the fact that you're still human regardless of your sexual orientation, who you love or what you identify as."

- @anne_hambuda on social media.