Botswana: Maun Hosts Botswana, Zim Meet

Maun — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and his Zimbabwe counterpart, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, are expected to attend the second session of a bi-national commission slated for Maun from February 25.

The session is expected to, among other things, provide a platform for the two countries to discuss implementation of agreements and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed during the inaugural session lasy year.

The session would explore other areas of bilateral commission.

In an interview, North West district commissioner, Mr Keolopile Leipego, said it was a privilege for the district to have been selected to host an international event of such magnitude.

He said preparations were at an advanced stage noting that a steering committee was working around the clock to finalise a logistics.

The session, he said, was expected to attract close to 200 participants.

He stated that they engaged the business community to embark on a thorough cleanup campaign to make the village more tidy.

He appreciated Maun Administrative Authority (MAA) and other stakeholders for spearheading the exercise, which he said was a success.

Mr Leipego also noted that they encouraged excellent customer service and a warmth reception in the hospitality industry.

The local committee, he said, would also hold an exhibition where artists would have an opportunity to showcase what the district offered during the last two days of the session.

He reported that the committee had also identified an open place in the old mall shopping complex where crafts people could put stalls and showcase their products.

"This will be a long term exercise as our aim is to relocate them after establishing a permanent market place," he added.

Furthermore, Mr Leipego appealed to the community to display acceptable conduct and welcome visitors during days of the session.

He urged drivers and road users to cooperate with police officers and also give the visitors the respect they deserve.

Source : BOPA