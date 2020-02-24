Botswana: Poaching Problematic

Gaborone — Poaching continues to be a challenge exposing wildlife resources to possible extinction.

Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kabo Morwaeng, said this during official closing of the 28th meeting of the Botswana/Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security on Thursday.

Mr Morwaeng said evidence showed that poachers had become more sophisticated with the use of deadly weapons.

He told delegates that it was necessary to enhance existing anti-poaching interventions to combat the menace.

"I am confident that the resolutions passed during this session will go a long way in strengthening security in our respective countries and along our common border. The responsibility of ensuring that all resolutions passed today are implemented successfully and on time rests with the stakeholders," he said.

Mr Morwaeng commended the two governments for support to the work of the commission, which was a platform for discussion of mutual security concerns.

For his part, Namibia minister of defence and security, Mr Penda Ya Ndakolo, said the two countries were likely to face the same type of security threats and challenges, hence the need to increase and maintain greater cooperation at all levels.

"Namibia expects our two countries to continue ensuring that the defence and security institutions, especially those responsible for controlling our common borders work more closely to prevent and combat the most common cross border crimes and security threats that affect both countries," he said.

Mr Ndakolo said Namibia believed there was room for improvement in the coordination of actions that could be simplified by maintaining regular contacts and timely exchange of relevant information at all levels.

He said the meeting had achieved its main objective of deepening the bonds of friendship and improving cooperation between the defence and security institutions of the two countries.

Source : BOPA