Sudan: Trader Killed in Sudan Armed Robbery

Habila / Zalingei / Kabkabiya — A trader was killed and three people were wounded in South Kordofan over the weekend. Two others were injured in attacks in Darfur.

Crops trader Hamadelnil El Mahdi was shot dead in an armed robbery near the market of Kortala in South Kordofan's Habila locality on Saturday, a relative of the victim's reported.

Unidentified perpetrators intercepted his lorry while he was returning from the market, and indiscriminately opened fire. El Mahdi was killed instantly and three others were seriously wounded, including the driver. They were taken to Kortala Hospital.

In Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, a group of gunmen on camels and horses opened fire and wounded Ahmed Yagoub in Tamarbol El Jemayel village, northeast of Zalingei on Saturday.

Camp coordinator El Shafee Abdallah told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen then stole 23 cows. They were pursued. Four of the alleged perpetrators were detained and some of the stolen livestock was retrieved.

In a separate incident in the area of Nomoua, south of Kabkabiya in North Darfur, Rugeya Ismail was injured on her farm on Saturday, when gunmen hit her with their rifle butts.

