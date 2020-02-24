Sudan: Trader Killed in Sudan Armed Robbery

24 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Habila / Zalingei / Kabkabiya — A trader was killed and three people were wounded in South Kordofan over the weekend. Two others were injured in attacks in Darfur.

Crops trader Hamadelnil El Mahdi was shot dead in an armed robbery near the market of Kortala in South Kordofan's Habila locality on Saturday, a relative of the victim's reported.

Unidentified perpetrators intercepted his lorry while he was returning from the market, and indiscriminately opened fire. El Mahdi was killed instantly and three others were seriously wounded, including the driver. They were taken to Kortala Hospital.

In Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, a group of gunmen on camels and horses opened fire and wounded Ahmed Yagoub in Tamarbol El Jemayel village, northeast of Zalingei on Saturday.

Camp coordinator El Shafee Abdallah told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen then stole 23 cows. They were pursued. Four of the alleged perpetrators were detained and some of the stolen livestock was retrieved.

In a separate incident in the area of Nomoua, south of Kabkabiya in North Darfur, Rugeya Ismail was injured on her farm on Saturday, when gunmen hit her with their rifle butts.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
South Sudan's Machar Sworn in As Vice President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.