Sudan: 'Rumours and Demonstrations Hinder the Work of the Sudanese Government' - El Burhan

24 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, complained that "rumours and demonstrations hinder the work of the transitional government". He was speaking to the leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) present in Juba, where the Sudanese peace negotiations take place, on Saturday.

El Burhan stated that "the masses have an absence of awareness". "Providing them with misleading information that leads to demonstrations created a polarised political environment, which caused many not to believe in the military," El Burhan said.

He reaffirmed that the military is not interested in governing the country, but wants to work with the transitional government to reach a national compromise.

SPLM-N

Yasir Arman, deputy head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Malik Agar, said that the peace negotiations between the government and the armed rebel movements are entering crucial and final phases. He claims both the SPLM- N and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front rebel alliance are ready to resolve all outstanding issues and reach a final peace agreement.

Arman said the split of the SPLM North in the two factions under the leadership of Malik Agar and Abdelaziz El Hilu, and the lack of coordination on negotiating positions between the two rebel movements, is detrimental to the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile). This will harm the whole of Sudan, he stated.

Eastern Sudan

The Eastern Sudan Peace Agreement, signed the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance in Juba on Friday, allocates 30 per cent of all positions at the legislative and executive level in the eastern states to the Beja Congress (a political association of Beja and other tribes) and the Popular Front (a coalition of eastern Sudanese rebel groups). It also guarantees 14 per cent of all public positions in state institutions for local people. Imbalances in the civil service will be addressed.

The Eastern Sudan Peace Agreement includes both national and local issues. The most prominent national issue is the clause that those against whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants will be handed over. It was also agreed that Sudan will sign international treaties on the rights of women and children.

The agreement calls for the establishment of a Fund for the Development and Reconstruction of the East, with an initial budget of $348 million.

FFC

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) decided to send a large delegation to Juba. It will be divided into two. One delegation is to join the daily negotiations. The other delegation will facilitate the negotiation process and meet both the SPLM-N led by Abdelaziz El Hilu and the SRF to discuss all outstanding issues.

FFC spokesman Wajdi Saleh stated that the Sudanese government negotiation delegation now includes representatives of the cabinet, the Sovereign Council and the FFC.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

