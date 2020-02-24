Ghana: Hearts Subdue Danbort

24 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Hearts of Oak eased into the MTN/FA Cup Round of 32 stage after drubbing Danbort FC 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

A goal in each half was enough to see Danbort - the 2017 quarter-finalists- who were playing home, packing out of the campaign.

Though Hearts had accounted for Danbort in two previous outings in the competition - with one needing a Vincent Atingah penalty to scrape through - yesterday's victory was probably a trouble-free and almost effortless adventure as the Nungua division one side manifestly lacked the needed bite upfront.

And, with a blundering specimen of a goalkeeper, the home team were always going to suffer.

Danbort started the afternoon on an imposing fashion, especially in midfield and nearly stole the lead as early as the second minute but Jonathan Sowah's effort sailed just wide.

Parading a burly squad, Hearts later took control of the card-free afternoon and grabbed the initiative in the 26th minute through Frederick Ansah Botchway who unleashed a fierce grounder past goalkeeper Richard Marfo Addea - after a poor Danbort clearance.

Botchway nearly doubled the advantage four minutes later but was denied by Addea's stunning finger-tip save to draw prolong applause from the decent crowd that turned out for fine game.

Danbort resumed the second stanza - just the same way they started - but soon lost dominance to Hearts who never looked back until the result was sealed in the 63rd minute by Joseph Esso. The star Hearts' finisher chased a gratuitous back-pass meant for goalkeeper Addea and just when everybody thought he was going to tidy up, he miscued - for Esso to poke it in.

That heart-throbbing second goal sniffed out all the fight in Danbort for a possible comeback.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

