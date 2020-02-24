Ghana: GBF Hunts for Future Champions

24 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) on Saturday inaugurated the National Juvenile and Youth Boxing Team in a bid to nurture young boxing talents to become world champions.

Under the theme, "Nurturing Future's Disciplined World Class Boxing Champions," the move was also aimed at giving the platform to young boxers to exhibit their talents while they remained in school.

Speaking at the inauguration, President of the GBF, George Lamptey, said the initiative would help raise world champions for the country.

"Over 100 young boxers have been put under the programme and they would be nurtured and monitored to become the best they could be," he stated.

"This is a sure way to discover and develop talents that would become world champions like Azumah Nelson and others."

The country, he said, had a lot of talents but they lacked proper monitoring to ensure their best, and the GBF's new project would help bridge the gap.

A consultant to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Moses Foh Amoaning said the move was part of strategic efforts to ensure Ghana won more world titles.

"We need to develop talents from a very young age in a structured manner and that is a sure way to get boxing rise to the top," he stressed.

Boxers from aged seven to 17, he said, would be nurtured to become the next generation of world champions for the country.

He said their training would include nutrition, psychology, sports medicine and other areas, courtesy collaboration with the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

