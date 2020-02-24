Ghana: Eleven Wonders' Kwaku Seth Soaring High

24 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

One of the players silently making the Ghana Premier League (GPL) tick-and-thrilling, is Techiman Eleven Wonders' Osei Kwaku Seth.

The highly-rated hardworking midfielder has held the Wonders' engine room with such amazing discipline and finesse and could end up being one of the finest players of the season.

The 20-year-old former Atletico Madrid youth player signed a three-year contract with Eleven Wonders in 2017; a marriage that ends in 2020. Endowed with a tantalising feet and insightful passing manoeuvres, he is expected to assist his new club side make a huge impression in the premiership.

"I'm determined to take the league by storm and help my club to a decent finish," he said.

Affectionately nicknamed 'School Boy' in Techiman, Kwaku Seth's talent saw him play for Feyenoord in Ghana, now West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) - at a tender age.

Born in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region, Kwaku Seth had his primary and basic education at St Francis School in Techiman. He was still in primary school when he won the best player award at a Milo colts competition. Predictably, the skilful midfielder also clinched same awards at Senior High School.

Later, he was discovered by Feyenoord scouts and they could not resist a young boy with such skills - subsequently joining the club at a young age.

He excelled greatly in Feyenoord and won many personal awards for himself and also for the team.

Indeed, he was considered the best player of the team, having remained loyal to Feyenoord from 2005-2013.

Little wonder, Rayo Vallecano - a Spanish team, signed him upon seeing his great skills. He played for Rayo Vallecano for a short period from 2013-2014 and was again Signed into Athletico Madrid youth side. He won best player of the Spain U-19 tournament, staying with Athletico Madrid Youth team from 2014-2015.

The dexterous Kwaku Seth also had spells with Sabastain de lo Reyes from 2015-2016 and Ayia Napa in Cyprus, clinching many accolades in the process. As fate may have it, he decided to return home to relaunch his career.

On arrival, Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak, tried signing the ex-Atletico Madrid youth star, but things did not work out as he turned down Hearts' proposal for personal reasons.

He has won best player awards in Holland, Germany, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Niger youth tournaments.

Feyenoord (now WAFA) once described him as the greatest talent they had ever produced.

In the height of his form, the likes of Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Black Stars, spotted his talent and tried managing him.

He is tipped to explode into one of greatest Ghanaian stars when accorded the needed push.

