Rwanda/Cameroon: Amavubi Take On Cameroon in Friendly Match

24 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Monday

Cameroon Vs Rwanda 16:30

Vincent Mashami has urged his players to 'seize the opportunity' and make the most of their friendly match away to Cameroon when the two sides face off in Yaoundé on Monday.

The match starts 4:3pm CAT, at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

This international friendly match, along with the February 28 game against Congo-Brazzaville, is part of Amavubi's preparations for the 6th African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) finals tournament, also to be held in Cameroon, from April 4 to 25.

"We have to make the most out of these friendly matches, especially against Cameroon," said Mashami. "It is a good opportunity for us to build a strong team and polish our game ahead of the (CHAN) tournament."

The former APR tactician further noted that, though, he will be looking to use as many of his squad members as possible, the end goal was to win the game so as to boost the group's morale and earn confidence from the fans.

"We won't take anything for granted."

Starting line-up:

Yves Kimenyi (G), Fitina Ombolenga, Herve Rugwiro, Thierry Manzi (C), Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Eric 'Zidane' Nzabimana, Djabel Manishimwe, Olivier 'Sefu' Niyonzima, Savio Dominique Nshuti, Ernest Sugira and Bertrand Iradukunda

