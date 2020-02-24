South Africa: Rameez Patel Waits to Stand Trial for Mum's Murder After He Gets New Lawyers

24 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Russel Molefe, Correspondent

Double murder accused Rameez Patel will have to wait until next month to stand trial for the murder of his mother in Nirvana, Polokwane, in 2015.

The public gallery of the Limpopo High Court was packed on Monday when Patel appeared. Judge President Ephraim Makgoba postponed the matter to Monday March, 2 so that Patel's new legal representation could acquaint themselves with the matter.

Patel's mother, Mahejeen, was attacked and killed soon after he was linked to the brutal murder of his wife, Fatima, at their marital home in Nirvana in 2015. He was also facing trial over her murder which is believed to have followed an argument about his alleged extra-marital affair.

During the trial proceedings of his wife's murder last year, his brother Razeen testified that he was at Patel's home on the night Fatima died. The brother later told their mother about the circumstances which led to Fatima's death.

The mother then confronted Patel, and she was later attacked and killed at her home. Police linked her death to Patel.

Razeen survived an attempt on his life after he was shot at several times in Mankweng outside Polokwane. He has since sought sanctuary in the United Kingdom.

There have also been attacks on other people close to Patel. However, police have not linked him to the incidents.

His father, Firoz, was killed in what was described as a robbery, while Yunus Mayer, the father of Patel's current wife, Nazreen, was also kidnapped and killed.

Patel was granted bail in Fatima's murder case, but abandoned bail in his mother's murder case.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.