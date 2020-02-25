Tanzania: No, I'm Not Sick, I've Lost Weight Because I Wanted to - Wema Sepetu

Bongo actress and model Wema Sepetu has reacted to the speculations about her health following her drastic weight loss.

Wema, who at one time weighed upto 109kgs now weighs only 65kgs.

Her fans have been trying to explain the weight loss, with some even suggesting that she could be ailing.

To this Wema has responded by taking a HIV test live online just to prove that she is okay.

But even with that, many are not yet satisfied.

In a recent press conference during the launch of her latest film, the subject emerged again.

"Bila shaka afya ndio kila kitu katika maisha, na mwili wako siku hizi umeonekana ni mwembamba na awali watu walivyozoea na kumekuwa na maswali mengi sana. Hebu tuambie kipi kipo ndani yako?" one journalist posed during the event.

BODY SIZE

A smiling Wema quickly responded: "Mimi niko fiti sana, siumwi kitu, sina ugonjwa wa aina yeyote. Mwili wangu mnaouna sasa hivi ni mwili ambao naupenda kuliko miili yangu yote nishawahi kuwa nayo."

She went on to add that her current slim body size is what got her famous when she contested for Miss Tanzania and won in 2006.

"Watu walianza kunijua kama Miss Tanzania nikiwa na mwili huu huu then nikaja nikafutuka, watu wakanizoea vile. Wakaanza kusema nimenenepa. Ni mazoea kwa hiyo watafika point watazoea," She said.

Wema insists she is comfortable with her current self, saying he drastic weight loss is as a result of dieting, taking medicine and starving just to attain what she termed as 'English-figure'.