Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2020 to Be Paid Monthly Salary

24 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Kigali — Naomie Nishimwe over the weekend emerged the winner of Miss Rwanda 2020 and she is set to be paid a monthly salary during her reign.

At Intare Conference Arena, a beautiful venue located in Rusororo in the outskirts of Kigali, Naomie faced competition from 18 other girls at the semi finals.

She was awarded brand new car - Suzuki Swift, courtesy of Rwanda Motors and was also put on a Rwf 800,000 (Sh1,950,000) monthly salary for the next twelve months, on top of other banking services.

The new queen of Rwanda will have access to a beauty saloon during her reign and will be entitled to a dress that fits any event she wants to attend any time.

To stay healthy, she will be given a health insurance for the whole year.

In the wake of Miss Rwanda competition, Miss Naomie is going for a fully paid vacation in Dubai, UAE

She is free to go to a restaurant that partnered with Miss Rwanda for the next 12 months and the bill will be fully covered.

On top of the Miss Rwanda crown, Naomie was the winner of Miss congeniality which gave her another Rwf 1.2 Million award.

Replacing Nimwiza Meghan - Miss Rwanda 2019, Naomie who entered the competition as a candidate from City of Kigali is set to implement a project to fight breast cancer.

Naomie Nishimwe is the 7th Miss Rwanda since Rwanda Inspiration Back-up started organizing the competition, but earlier on, Miss Rwanda competition was organised at a relatively low standard's event.

