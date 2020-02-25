Kenya: Pumwani Hospital Nurses on Strike Over Unpaid Dues

24 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

A crisis is looming at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi after 65 nurses on contract downed their tools in protest over unpaid dues since October last year.

Their Spokesman Patrick Mwendwa said they have faced intimidation from the management and called on the government to intervene.

Speaking to Capital News, Mwendwa said that the nurses' earlier plans to strike were met by threats to be fired.

"We had planned to have this picketing some days back but we were threatened that we will be fired, the hospital has started employing other staff and we haven't been paid," he said, "they are employing other nurses with the same terms."

In a statement, the nurses noted that a previous meeting with the hospital administration has been unsuccessful, citing a previous memo where they had been promised to be paid in 2 weeks.

However, the hospital has blamed the situation on the delayed Linda Mama and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) reimbursements from the Nairobi County Government.

Under the Linda Mama package, the government promised to pay Sh 6,000 to any woman (registered on NHIF) covered.

Geoffrey Mosiria, the hospital administrator assured that the payments are on their final stages and urged the nurses to resume work.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.