Kenyatta Pledges Support for World Under-20 Event

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged his support for the 2020 World Under-20 Championships due July 7 to 12 at the Moi International Sport Centres, Kasarani.

President Kenyatta said he will pull all stops to ensure the country hosts a successful event that supersedes the 2017 World Under-18 Championships that were held at the same venue.

The President was speaking at State House, Nairobi, when together with Deputy President William Ruto, he hosted both the World Under-20 Local Organising and Steering Committees on Monday .

The teams were led by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, LOC chairman Jackson Tuwei and World Under-20 Chief Executive Officer Mike Rabar.

"It was a very cordial meeting where the President pledged his support for preparations of the event," said Rabar.

"The President is well informed about the event and will soon tour Kasarani and Athletes Village at Kenyatta University."

Rabar said the President was also keen on the preparations for the World Athletics Continental Tour set for May 2 at Kasarani.

"He wants Kenya to have the highest standards when hosting the two events," said Rabar, adding that he is pushing for the facilities to be ready before the Continental Tour.

"That should be used as a dry run for the junior event," said Rabar.