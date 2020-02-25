Kenyatta Pledges Support for World Under-20 Event

24 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged his support for the 2020 World Under-20 Championships due July 7 to 12 at the Moi International Sport Centres, Kasarani.

President Kenyatta said he will pull all stops to ensure the country hosts a successful event that supersedes the 2017 World Under-18 Championships that were held at the same venue.

The President was speaking at State House, Nairobi, when together with Deputy President William Ruto, he hosted both the World Under-20 Local Organising and Steering Committees on Monday .

The teams were led by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, LOC chairman Jackson Tuwei and World Under-20 Chief Executive Officer Mike Rabar.

"It was a very cordial meeting where the President pledged his support for preparations of the event," said Rabar.

"The President is well informed about the event and will soon tour Kasarani and Athletes Village at Kenyatta University."

Rabar said the President was also keen on the preparations for the World Athletics Continental Tour set for May 2 at Kasarani.

"He wants Kenya to have the highest standards when hosting the two events," said Rabar, adding that he is pushing for the facilities to be ready before the Continental Tour.

"That should be used as a dry run for the junior event," said Rabar.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.