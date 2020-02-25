Kenya: Rwandese Nsabimana Takes Safari Tour Lead

24 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Rwanda's Alloys Nsabimana grabbed a two shots lead going into Tuesday's third round of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour grand finale at the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

He posted an impressive three under par 68 in Monday's second round, which saw only 21 pros survive the cut, and proceed into the last two rounds of the Magical Kenya, Absa Kenya and Johnnie Walker sponsored event.

During Monday's second round, the 23-year-old Nsabimana started well, picking up eight pars up to the ninth where he birdied, to carry to the back nine, which usually is played as the front nine, a one under 34.

He went two under after making a birdie at the 12th, which was followed by four successive pars, with a late birdie at the 17th completing a bogey free round.

Day one leader Greg Snow, meanwhile, encountered a double bogey six at the third, though he kept his cool and managed to recover one shot at the fifth, and added one at the eighth only to drop a shot at the ninth for one over par front nine.

At the back nine, Snow dropped a shot at the 16th having earlier on birdied the 12th, though all ended well after completing the round with a birdie at the home green for a level par 71 and a two rounds total of two under par 140, and just a shot better than Royal Nairobi's Erick Ooko, who like the leader, fired three under par 68 for a total one under par 141.

His round included four birdies at the front nine, which was however, spoiled by a double bogey five at the third hole with two more birdies at the back nine but against a bogey at the 13th.

Uganda Open champion Madalitso Muthiya of Zambia posted one over par 72 for a level par 142 and seating in fourth place just a shot better than long-hitter Dismas Indiza, who also shot 72 for 143.

Unfortunately, Uganda's Philip Kasozi, who was in contention for the two regional slots against Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi and Nigeria's Andrew Odoh, missed the cut leaving Odoh and Chinhoi to sail through to the Magical Kenya Open.

Kasozi, who had started with a poor 78, shot two over par 73 in the second round for nine over par 151, tying in 22nd place with among others, Golf Park's Joseph Karanja, Sydney Wemba of Zambia, Dennis Saikwa of Royal and Golf Park's Tony Omuli, who was in ninth place in the ranking, before the Karen event.

The Leader Board;

Alloys Nsabimana 70, 68= 138

Greg Snow 69, 71= 140

Erick Ooko 73, 68= 141

Madalitso Muthiya 70, 72= 142

Dismas Indiza 71, 72= 143

Robinson Owiti 75, 71= 146

Simon Ngige 75, 71= 146

Jeff Kubwa 73, 73= 146

Paul Chidale 69, 77= 146

