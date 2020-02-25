Kenya: Coronavirus - Medics Say All Chinese Returnees Strictly Monitored

24 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kitavi Mutua

Health Authorities in Kitui and Makueni Counties have denied reports that Chinese nationals who returned to the country are not quarantined or monitored effectively.

The medical officers assured communities in the region that sufficient measures are taken in screening everybody returning from China, where the coronavirus has killed more than 2,500 people.

They said the returnees are isolated for two weeks before being allowed to resume work.

HIGH ALERT

Dr Richard Muthoka (Kitui) and Dr Andrew Mulwa (Makueni) said they are on high alert to guard against an outbreak of the virus.

"We will continue to be vigilant. I assure the public that there's no case of coronavirus and that we will continue doing everything possible to protect our citizens," said Dr Mulwa.

He denied media reports of a scare among doctors and other staff at county hospitals and Chinese nationals secretly seeking treatment at Makindu after being moved from Mutomo camp.

"That was just a bad rumor circulated on social media by malicious characters hell-bent on causing panic. We never treated any Chinese nationals from Sino Hydro Construction Company at Makindu County Hospital," HE SAID.

The health executive explained the hospital only attended TO five employees from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Mutomo, not Chinese nationals from that company.

"We couldn't reveal their identities due to doctor-patient confidentiality but they were not employees of Sino Hydro as alleged" said Dr Mulwa.

Dr Muthoka said his office was closely monitoring the situation and that no Chinese had been moved out of the isolation area.

GOVERNMENT ORDER

The Chinese firm is keeping in isolation six foreign employees who jetted into the country from China last week, in compliance with regulations by the Ministry of Health.

Sino Hydro Chief Engineer Zeng Yun said the firm could not violate the government directive to isolate visiting nationals for the safety of staff and the local community.

Mr Zeng noted that nobody is immune to any virus so Sino Hydro cannot leave anything to chance in protecting staff constructing Kitui-Kibwezi road and the rest of the people in Kitui.

The panic was triggered by a high numbers of Chinese nationals returning to Kenya from their annual holiday.

They are involved in projects to construct the road and Thwake dam project in Makueni County.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.