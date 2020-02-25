Kenya: First Ever NSL Gala Coming Soon

24 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Outstanding players and coaches in the Betika National Super League will be feted at the end of the season, Football Kenya Federation has announced.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa on Monday said they were in talks with the league's sponsors -- betting firm Betika, over the NSL gala that will be held at the end of the season.

It will be the first time that players and coaches in the second tier league are officially recognised for their excellence.

"There will be an NSL gala at the end of the season. It is part of the contract we have with Betika. It might not be as much detailed but it will take place," said Mwendwa at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi, where Betika donated two sets of kits and two balls to each of the 19 teams in the NSL.

NSL Governing Council Chairman Johnstone Sakwa, who has been rooting for the gala, said it will make the league more competitive.

"It is a good move. Players will feel motivated and they will give their best in order to win the awards. This will see the league become more vibrant," said Sakwa.

Betika also gave each of the NSL clubs a Sh100,000 grant. Another grant of Sh750,000 to each club was given by the betting firm in November.

The financial boost is not part of the Sh90 million NSL naming rights deal that Betika signed with FKF.

Betika head of Commercial John Mbatia said the kits and ball donation was part of their plan to promote community football development.

"When we took over sponsorship of NSL last year we said we wanted to grow football at grass roots level. Providing the teams with the uniforms and balls was part of our sponsorship and we believe it will help the teams perform better," said Mbatia.

