Rwanda: Senior Six Results to Be Released Today

Results for the 2019 Senior Six national examinations are set to be released Monday afternoon at the Ministry of Education headquarters in the capital Kigali.

A total of 51,291 candidates sat the exams in 2019, representing an increase of 11 per cent of the candidates during the previous year (46,024)

On the other hand, 19,340 candidates across the country, sat for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) national exams.

The exam were carried out from November 12-19.

Last year saw the second cohort of candidates sit national exams under the Competency-based Curriculum, which came into effect in 2015.

For the second time, students who completed A-Level will receive their certificates within three months after the release of the exams.

Previously, students used to wait for up to two years before receiving their certificates.

The waiting period reduced when Rwanda Education Board started printing certificates from Rwanda.

According to officials, up to 88.2 per cent of the students who did the 2018 Advanced Level Examinations passed, a 1.3 per cent drop in the pass rate.