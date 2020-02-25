Senegal: Nakalema Scores First Win for Female Bombers in Dakar

25 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Emily Nakalema on Monday evening became the first Ugandan woman to win a fight at the African Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Nakalema begun in high gear hitting Ivanusa Gomes Moreira, Africa's No 3 welterweight Cape Verde with an overhand right. Moreira tried to bounce back in the 3rd round but the Ugandan tied her up to survive until the final bell for a unanimous points win.

Nakalema is now in semifinal, the closest any Ugandan is to book the ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier Uganda's Doreen Nassali lost 5-0 to Ghana's Ornella Sathoude, as did Rebecca Israel Among Imane Khelif of Algeria Sunday night.

In the men's light heavyweight Joshua Arthur Male's first international assignment ended in a unanimous decision defeat to Pedro Mafisi Cuca, of Angola. Male also suffered his first ever knockdown thanks to Cuca's big right hook in the second round.

