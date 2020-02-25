Uganda: URA Make Express Assessment

The fight to avoid the drop will again take centre stage when match-day 24 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League commences with three games on card this evening.

One will be at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium as Express who return to Wankulukuku as their home ground for the first time in the second round, host URA.

The Red Eagles are undergoing a mini resurgence under Wasswa Bbosa with his three league games in charge since replacing George Ssimowgerere yielding seven out a possible nine points from the past three games.

The run has helped move the six-time champions to 11th on the 16-team table which gives Bbosa confidence of a positive result despite the game being played behind closed doors because previous fans' violence.

"We handle every game as it comes, we hope for three points against URA. If we believe in ourselves, we can make it like we did against KCCA. We will not behave like Vipers (beaten 3-1 by URA) because we have a different game plan for them," said Bbosa who cut his teeth under URA coach Sam Simbwa.

"I respect Ssimbwa, he made me what I'm today, but we need the three points more than URA," added Bbosa whose team's resolve will be highly tested against a side that dismantled Vipers, KCCA and Villa in the second round.

"I'm happy that my team rose from the Busoga United loss and came all out against Vipers. If you're a good coach and you don't beat Villa, KCCA, Vipers and Express you can't enjoy," Simbwa said of his fourth placed side.

He will look to an in-form of attack of Cromwel Rwothomio who has scored eight league goals while Dan Isiagi has four in three games in all competitions. Behind them is arguably the best midfield trio of Saidi Kyeyune who has six league goals together with captain Shafik Kagimu and Julius Mutyaba.

At Lugogo Proline who are four points below Tooro will look to pull them closer in a clash of the bottom two sides.