Namibia: Let's Unite Festival On a Mission to Raise N$100 000

The Let's Unite Festival organising team said they are looking at least raising N$100 000 from the event slated for the Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarongo from 27 to 29 March 2020.

Let's Unite is a social development project initiated by YNOT Records and Otjiwarongo based local artist, DJ Castro. "The initiative is aimed at raising funds through marketing campaigns and concerts to help the orphans and vulnerable children of Otjiwarongo's Multipurpose Centre," said the initiator of the project, Uakengeza Castor Nainda, professionally known as DJ Castro.

He told Entertainment Now! the Otjiwarongo Multipurpose Centre has around 80 children who have lost their parents due to HIV and Aids. The Let's Unite Festival is a collaborative initiative and was supported by Lioness, Sally Boss Madam, Agogo, Jayden, Top Cheri, Gazza, Kalux, King Tee Dee, Stefan Ludik, Slickartie, KP Illest, DJ Spuzza and many others to donate stationery and needed necessities for the children of the Otjiwarongo Multipurpose Centre last year.

Asked on whether there are other organisations they are looking at donating to that needs assistance, DJ Castro said; "Yes we are looking at helping Neu Sommerau resettlement in Kombat because we also donated stationery this year to them. We are also looking at Otjiwarongo and Tsumkwe which are the towns' part of the list too," stated DJ Castro.

This year's festival is different, as it will be hosted for three days. "We only had a little concert last year for the first time and didn't have sponsors. We raised N$40 000 but had expenses and only focused on the centre in Otjiwarongo. So this year, it will be a festival for three days, all for a good cause," mentioned DJ Castro.

South Africa-based Zimbabwean singer Charmaine Mapimbiro, an Amapiano artist professionally known as Sha Sha will be one of the headliners at this year's Let's Unite Festival. The "Love Tender" hitmaker is best known for the song she was featured by MFR Souls alongside DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small "Love You Tonight".

The list of performers which has been released so far includes an all-female cast, Yessonia, DJ Alba, DJ Maggz, Sally Boss Madam, Top Cheri, and Lioness with the rest to be released soon. "We just dropped female artists first, the list will continue," said DJ Castro, further urging locals and music enthusiasts to attend the event in good faith and directly make an impact by being part of this initiative.