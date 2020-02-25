Namibia: Nghaamwa Donates Freezers, Mattresses to Rural School

21 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Michael Samuel

Onambutu Combined School in Ohangwena region recently received two freezers and 52 single mattresses from the Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa yesterday.

The donation is valued at over N$20 000 and was made in his personal capacity.

The school's principal, Ester Mbango, together with a small group of parents, took a more proactive approach to visit the regional governor earlier this year to ask for assistance in equipping their newly established hostel facility, which accommodates 55 learners.

The governor then visited the school shortly after the principal's call for assistance to familiarise himself with the situation at the school's hostel, where he was impressed by the parents' efforts to donate cooking equipment to the new facility, which has now culminated in a donation of two freezers and 52 single mattresses.

Nghaamwa is well known for his passion for education and generosity in donating towards school development programmes in Ohangwena.

He recently made a similar donation this month of 26 single mattresses to the value of N$4 000 to Oshikunde Combined School.

The governor called on fellow Namibians to inherit the spirit of caring for the Namibian child, as well as make it their responsibility to ensure children are in safe hands and provided with an adequate learning environment.

"Ask yourself what you are going to do for your country or your nation," Nghaamwa said. According to Nghaamwa, the education sector is facing many challenges and poor learners are suffering because of the prevailing problems.

He also urged schools to take care of donations. "I want to make it clear right here that those items I have donated to this school will remain the properties of Onambutu Combined School, which means those items become the properties of the Government of the Republic of Namibia," he concluded. Mbango thanked the governor for his generosity and urged other schools to take up the responsibility of taking it upon themselves to source for assistance, rather than waiting on the Government alone for assistance.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.