South Africa: Dudu Myeni Ducks and Dives On Airbus As Delinquency Looms

25 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Hearings into whether Dudu Myeni is a delinquent director continued on Monday, albeit haltingly, as the former SAA chairperson struggled to explain why she allegedly flouted due process and intervened in a deal with Airbus.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has struggled to explain why she disregarded a previous board decision and instruction from the finance minister to sign a leasing deal with Airbus in 2015 and instead tried to alter the agreement without board approval.

It was Myeni's third day testifying in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, where the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa), are trying to have her declared a delinquent director to bar her from serving on boards in the future.

During cross-examination, advocate Carol Steinberg, representing Outa, outlined the timeline of the proposed SAA deal with Airbus, which Myeni has been accused of obstructing.

On 31 March 2015, the SAA board approved an agreement with Airbus to change a 2002 aircraft purchase deal to a lease agreement that would see the airline flying the more efficient A330s rather than A320s. It would also save SAA billions in pre-delivery payments that would probably have forced it to request further government...

