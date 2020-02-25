South Africa: 'The Government Has Failed Us' - Hundreds Speak Out Against Unemployment

Cry of the Xcluded, launched by the Assembly of the Unemployed, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), aims to unite and empower the employed and unemployed in the struggle for jobs, services, and dignity.

The worsening unemployment rate in South Africa demands attention. This was said by Cry of the Xcluded and the groups aligned to their cause that gathered in Cape Town yesterday.

Cry of the Xcluded have made their way down from Mpumalanga for the Real Jobs Summit, joining forces with several groups ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech tomorrow.

Yesterday's summit, which continues today, was preceded by a caravan of buses and taxis that came to Cape Town with activists of the Assembly of the Unemployed.

The caravan congregated in Bloemfontein where activists from Emalahleni, Gauteng, and the Free State held a mini-rally to bring attention to the assembly's campaign against austerity, job losses and mass unemployment.

Between 200 and 300 activists from affiliates of the Assembly of the Unemployed were in the caravan, which left Emalahleni on 21 February.

Yesterday, members of Cry of the Xcluded and other organisations gathered at the V&A Waterfront...