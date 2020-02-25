South Africa: 'The Government Has Failed Us' - Hundreds Speak Out Against Unemployment

24 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shani Reddy

Cry of the Xcluded, launched by the Assembly of the Unemployed, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), aims to unite and empower the employed and unemployed in the struggle for jobs, services, and dignity.

The worsening unemployment rate in South Africa demands attention. This was said by Cry of the Xcluded and the groups aligned to their cause that gathered in Cape Town yesterday.

Cry of the Xcluded have made their way down from Mpumalanga for the Real Jobs Summit, joining forces with several groups ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech tomorrow.

Yesterday's summit, which continues today, was preceded by a caravan of buses and taxis that came to Cape Town with activists of the Assembly of the Unemployed.

The caravan congregated in Bloemfontein where activists from Emalahleni, Gauteng, and the Free State held a mini-rally to bring attention to the assembly's campaign against austerity, job losses and mass unemployment.

Between 200 and 300 activists from affiliates of the Assembly of the Unemployed were in the caravan, which left Emalahleni on 21 February.

Yesterday, members of Cry of the Xcluded and other organisations gathered at the V&A Waterfront...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.