South Africa: State-Owned Entities - Why the State Should (Mostly) Get Out of Business

opinion

Whether you think the government should retain these SOEs depends in large part on your ideological position.

The challenges associated with our state-owned entities (SOEs) have been on the national agenda for several years now. Having long been touted by the government as critical levers of a developmental state, our SOEs are now ignominiously associated with State Capture, corruption, mismanagement and annual bailouts from an exhausted fiscus. The largest state-owned company, Eskom, has limited our economic growth for over a decade, and emerged as the country's biggest fiscal risk over the last several years.

For the first time in a long time, the government appears willing to take an objective look at the SOE portfolio. This was the message out of the January ANC NEC lekgotla, which was reinforced in the President's State of the Nation Address, as well as a recent tweet by the Minister of Finance.

My focus here is primarily on the large, commercial SOEs in Schedule 2 of the PFMA, such as Eskom, Transnet, SAA, Telkom and Denel. (SOEs to facilitate national ownership of mineral resources requires a separate discussion.)

