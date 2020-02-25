Nigeria: Federal Govt to Re-Open Kara Bridge On Saturday

25 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Federal Government has assured the public that kara bridge, the outbound Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, closed down for repair works would be re-opened this weekend.

The Lagos State Director of Works in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr Fred Kuti, said the government is working round the clock to ensure that the roads are opened on schedule.

"When we wanted to begin that project in January, we told the world that we would open the road for public use by February 29, and I can confirm that we are working round the clock to ensure that we fulfill our pledge to open the Kara Bridge section by this weekend," Kuti said.

He praised Nigerians for their understanding throughout the period of the closure of the expressway, adding that it is in acknowledgment of their pains that the government impressed it on the contractor to ensure that the delivery timeline of that section was strictly adhered to.

