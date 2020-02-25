South Africa: The Employment Equity Amendment Is (Predictably) Misplaced

25 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Terence Corrigan

Amendments to the Employment Equity Act will hand powers to the minister of employment and labour to set employment equity targets. This will, the government hopes, remedy the dearth of 'transformation' in the private sector.

Call these "targets" or "quotas", the implications are clear: business will find its operations under increasing scrutiny with escalating penalties for failing to comply. This is its intent.

In 2019, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi put it bluntly: "We are going to be very hard on employers. We know some people will ask questions like 'why do we only begin being hard on employers when it is a time of crisis?' ... The reason that we focus on employment equity is because we need to address the inequality which is deeply rooted and all statistics show that as SA, we are doing very badly."

The context was the release of the Commission for Employment Equity's report for 2018/19. White people (and particularly white males) are disproportionately "represented" in the upper echelons of the economy - holding around two-thirds of positions in "top management".

Such matters call out, the report says, for "drastic measures", which seems to be what Nxesi and the pending legislation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.