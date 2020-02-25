South Africa: The Employment Equity Amendment Is (Predictably) Misplaced

opinion

Amendments to the Employment Equity Act will hand powers to the minister of employment and labour to set employment equity targets. This will, the government hopes, remedy the dearth of 'transformation' in the private sector.

Call these "targets" or "quotas", the implications are clear: business will find its operations under increasing scrutiny with escalating penalties for failing to comply. This is its intent.

In 2019, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi put it bluntly: "We are going to be very hard on employers. We know some people will ask questions like 'why do we only begin being hard on employers when it is a time of crisis?' ... The reason that we focus on employment equity is because we need to address the inequality which is deeply rooted and all statistics show that as SA, we are doing very badly."

The context was the release of the Commission for Employment Equity's report for 2018/19. White people (and particularly white males) are disproportionately "represented" in the upper echelons of the economy - holding around two-thirds of positions in "top management".

Such matters call out, the report says, for "drastic measures", which seems to be what Nxesi and the pending legislation...