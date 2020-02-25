Zimbabwe: ZBC Goes After Fired CEO to Recover Company Vehicle

25 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has approached the High Court seeking to get back its vehicle from fired chief executive (CEO) Patrick Mavhura who is allegedly declining to surrender it back.

Mavhura was employed in various capacities at the ZBC before he was fired as CEO over graft allegations on August 31 2019.

Patricia Muchengwa, the company secretary said ZBC had to seek the court's intervention after efforts to get back the vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, had flopped.

In her founding affidavit, Muchengwa said Mavhura was entitled to the use of a company vehicle, but this arrangement ended at the end of his contract.

"Since the termination of the employment relationship, respondent (Mavhura) has failed or neglected to return the vehicle to the applicant (ZBC)," she said.

"The vehicle is not for sale. It is required for day to day operations of the applicant in fulfilment of its constitutional obligations. There is no justifiable reason for respondent to retain possession of the applicant's assets," she further complained.

Muchengwa said the vehicle should be returned as matter of urgency.

"Applicant is in broadcasting business with a constitutional mandate to provide public services. The vehicle is a public resource and key asset to ensure delivery on a day to day basis. The conduct of the respondent in refusing to surrender the vehicle has severely hampered applicant's work," said Muchengwa before praying that her request be heard as early as possible.

Muchengwa asked the court to issue an order authorising the deputy sheriff to seize the vehicle and for Mavhura to settle costs of suit.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.