Zimbabwe: ZBC Goes After Fired CEO to Recover Company Vehicle

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has approached the High Court seeking to get back its vehicle from fired chief executive (CEO) Patrick Mavhura who is allegedly declining to surrender it back.

Mavhura was employed in various capacities at the ZBC before he was fired as CEO over graft allegations on August 31 2019.

Patricia Muchengwa, the company secretary said ZBC had to seek the court's intervention after efforts to get back the vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, had flopped.

In her founding affidavit, Muchengwa said Mavhura was entitled to the use of a company vehicle, but this arrangement ended at the end of his contract.

"Since the termination of the employment relationship, respondent (Mavhura) has failed or neglected to return the vehicle to the applicant (ZBC)," she said.

"The vehicle is not for sale. It is required for day to day operations of the applicant in fulfilment of its constitutional obligations. There is no justifiable reason for respondent to retain possession of the applicant's assets," she further complained.

Muchengwa said the vehicle should be returned as matter of urgency.

"Applicant is in broadcasting business with a constitutional mandate to provide public services. The vehicle is a public resource and key asset to ensure delivery on a day to day basis. The conduct of the respondent in refusing to surrender the vehicle has severely hampered applicant's work," said Muchengwa before praying that her request be heard as early as possible.

Muchengwa asked the court to issue an order authorising the deputy sheriff to seize the vehicle and for Mavhura to settle costs of suit.