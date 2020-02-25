Africa: Geingob Congratulates Ramaphosa

24 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

President Hage Geingob has extended hearty congratulations to the South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa on his emergence as the new chairperson of the African Union.

Ramaphosa was elected chairperson for the year 2020 at the opening of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, replacing the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Ramaphosa has already identified two major peacekeeping topics of his chairmanship, including the settlement of the situation in Libya and the full implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

The African Union, which unites 55 states of the continent, was founded in the summer of 2002 as the successor to the Organisation of African Unity. Its headquarters are in Addis Ababa.

"As your excellency assumed leadership over our continental organisation, the government and the people of Namibia extend heartfelt congratulations on your unanimous election as chairman of the 33rd ordinary session of the African Union," Geingob said in a statement on Saturday.

He said Namibia is immensely proud that such important responsibility will rest with the South African government, under the distinguished and able stewardship of a reputable Ramaphosa.

Geingob says, as we continue towards the implementation of Agenda 2063, "I assure your excellency of Namibia's steadfast support. May this tenure be characterised by accelerated progress and numerous milestones for our union."

