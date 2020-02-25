Zimbabwe: Wilkins Hospital Reopens

Wilkins Hospital reopened yesterday after a patient suspected of having the COVID-19 virus was discharged last week after she tested negative.

The hospital evacuated patients to Beatrice Infectious Diseases Control Hospital last week to pave way for the woman who was quarantined to be tested.

The woman was identified on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Government in partnership with Mimosa Mines has since bought state-of-the-art equipment for the coronavirus port health surveillance screening at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

The equipment consists of seven Flir C3 Thermal Imagining System sets and a Flir E53 EXX Series Set as well as communication material for an awareness campaign on Covid-19.

The country has since activated surveillance systems, with special focus on the main ports of entry and exit.

Harare City health director Dr Prosper Chonzi said the hospital had reopened.

"Last week, we evacuated patients from Wilkins to Beatrice Infectious Hospital because we had a suspected Coronavirus case and we had to shut down the hospital," he said.

"The hospital reopened yesterday and the patients who had been moved to Beatrice are now back at Wilkins. The hospital has resumed full operations."

Speaking at the handover donation of Covid-19 material, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the equipment will enhance the country's health surveillance system.

"It is gratifying to note that due to the partnership with Mimosa through its corporate social responsibility initiative, dubbed Let's Go Zero, hinged on realising zero harm for internal and external stakeholders, the company accepted our request and the two parties embarked on the process of identifying and purchasing state-of-the-art equipment for Port Health facilities in South Africa," he said.

"I'm informed Mimosa's intervention in the health sector also includes infrastructural projects, equipment and renovations at many hospitals across the country."

Minister Moyo said the Ministry of Health and Child Care had crafted an emergency plan for COVID-19.

"All necessary precautions have been taken to ensure citizens are protected and I would like to emphasise that the health and well-being of our citizens is a top priority of Government," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While COVID-19 has not been reported in Zimbabwe, it is, however, critical for everyone to practice basic hygiene to ensure protection from the deadly disease."

He urged other corporates to forge similar partnerships with the Ministry of Health and Child Care not only with the Government, but with communities.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando commended Mimosa for responding to the call for assistance.

"It is gratifying that Mimosa has been able to extend its safety philosophy to external stakeholders in particular the Ministry of Health and Child Care's port health facilities," he said.

"It's a realisation that Covid-19 is a threat that does not discriminate between miner, teacher, bank teller, informal trader or any other profession."

Head of corporate affairs at Mimosa Mines Ms Elizabeth Nerwande said they prioritise health interventions as one of the key aspects of their corporate social responsibility.

She said Mimosa hoped that the contribution will go a long way in ensuring an effective battle against COVID-19.

"Following the recent outbreak of coronavirus, Mimosa has activated its partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to assist in the procurement of port health surveillance equipment," she said.

"Mimosa has in place a 'Let's Go Zero' campaign which is aimed at attaining zero harm in all our activities.

"We have assisted the Ministry with thermo scanners at the Port Health facilities located at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Victoria Falls International Airport."