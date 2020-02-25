Zimbabwe: Lighting Kills 20 Cattle, Leaves Families Homeless

25 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Two families in Shurugwi were left homeless, while 20 cattle were killed by lightning on Sunday in the Dorset Resettlement area.

Councillor for the area, Aaron Ndlovu, confirmed the incident.

Clr Ndlovu said he had since approached the District Development Coordinator for Shurugwi seeking assistance.

"We have a sad situation here in Dorset where two families were left in the open after their homesteads were torched by lightning following a violent thunderstorm on Sunday.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but we have said the District Civil Protection Unit should assist them with temporary shelter as they start to reconstruct the destroyed homes," he said.

Shurugwi District Development Coordinator Mr Langton Mpeta was not available for comment yesterday.

The 20 cattle killed by lightning belonged to Midlands Provincial Public Service Inspector, Mr Andrew Chimanyiwa.

Mr Chimanyiwa said they had just finished dipping the herd when lightning struck.

The cattle were mainly steers and cows.

"We were at the farm when a thunder storm started, it was very violent and frightening.

"We then went to the cattle pen soon after the thunderstorm and realised a lightning bolt had just killed 20 of my beasts. I was devastated, but there is nothing we can do," he said.

Mr Chimanyiwa said he has approached Antelope Park Game Reserve on the outskirts of Gweru, so they could buy the carcases.

"At Antelope Park, they have lions and they said they can take the carcases, but at a give-away price to feed their lions, they are organising transport to come and pick the carcases," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.