Zimbabwe: Central Bank Focus On Inflation, Exchange Rate Stabilisation

25 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rudo Muchedzi

Stabilising inflation and the exchange rate are the top priorities of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) this year.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development yesterday, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said they had put in place measures to liberalise the exchange rate.

"In 2020, our key focus areas are of reducing inflation and stabilising the exchange rate so that there is conducive economic environment for businesses and consumers," he said.

"We are using the Monetary Targeting Framework basically for controlling of liquidity or control of money supply in the economy. By so doing we don't expect to increase money supply in the economy, which stirs inflation. If we contain inflation under this framework, it means that we would be targeting an increase in money supply which is commensurate with the inflation that we desire in 2020.

"We expect inflation to fluctuate around 0,25 percent on month by month basis," he said.

Dr Mangudya said the challenges that the economy went through last year were designed to ensure the economy started to turn around.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.