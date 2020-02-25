Zimbabwe: Parly Sets Police On Musarara

Parliament has set police on Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara to force him to attend a hearing and explain how the association utilised a US$27 million facility meant for importing wheat and refurbishing Grain Marketing Board silos.

The hearing is set for today.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda issued summons directing police to bring Mr Musarara to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Resettlement chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF).

"You are hereby required and directed by Parliament of Zimbabwe on the sight hereto to summon Mr Tafadzwa Musarara that he appears personally before the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement that is inquiring into support services of silo repairs. The oral evidence session will be held in the Senate Chamber on the day of February 25, 2020, at 10:00 am," reads the letter addressed to police.

"Serve on the said copy of this summons. Thereafter the attached return of service and bring it to the Office of Counsel to Parliament at Parliament Building."

According to records at hand, a police officer served Mr Musarara last Thursday at his offices in the capital but he refused to sign the return of service.

A fortnight ago, Mr Musarara failed to appear before the portfolio committee resulting in legislators resolving to issue summons against him where they would charge him of contempt of Parliament should he fail to take heed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Musarara has in the past raised reservations against Cde Wadyajena whom he accused of being biased.

Lawyers representing Mr Musarara had also argued that the financial arrangements were a matter for the Public Accounts Committee.

The GMAZ said the financial arrangements were a confidential matter between itself and the Government.

In one of their letters, the lawyers said their client felt he would not be treated fairly.

The lawyers said they expressed the same reservations last year against Cde Wadyajena and the agreement GMAZ had with Government was confidential, adding that disbursement of funds was done by GMAZ's financial advisors, and legislators should direct any queries to them.

"As far as appearing before the committee on the nominated date is concerned, we are instructed to point out that a formal meeting is not necessary for purposes of providing documentary "proof of financing silo repairs countrywide," said the lawyers.

"Further and in any event, our client's executive has other prior engagements on the proposed date of the meeting.

"We are further instructed, for what it is worth, to communicate our client's view that the issues being raised are not for the portfolio committee on Agriculture, Lands, Water and Rural Resettlement.

"The issues relate to a tripartite funding transaction involving our client, a parastatal and the Government.

"That is an issue for the Public Accounts Committee."