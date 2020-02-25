Rwanda: Mount Kenya, Imbuto Enter Third Year of Partnership

Mounty Kenya University and Imbuto Foundation have on Friday entered the third year of partnership that intends to provide education opportunities to brilliant but economically disadvantaged Rwandan students in secondary schools.

Under the partnership that inaugurated in 2018, the University contributed $150,000, which is disbursed in five annual installments of $30,000 per year since then, to support the education of 100 vulnerable students in secondary school through the Imbuto Foundation's Edified Generation scholarships programme.

In addition, the varsity provides scholarships to brilliant girls - also beneficiaries of Imbuto Foundation scholars programme - every year for the next five years.

Three of those scholarships are used at Mount Kenya University-Kigali campus, while the remaining two are attained at the main campus in Nairobi.

At the ceremony of handing over this year's $30,000, Chairman and Founder of Mount Kenya University, Prof Simon Gicharu said that the varsity is committed to deliver corporate social responsibility.

"Our university is committed to not only ensure higher education, but also fulfill the social responsibility in our society. We are happy that through the partnership with Imbuto Foundation we can reach out to students who can't afford school fees," he said.

He added that: "We should all be aware that Africa will not be developed by any other person from the outside if not us Africans. The main goal that we should all have is not to incur a lot of revenue only, but to also impact the lives of others with what we have."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event was among others attended by officials from Imbuto foundation, Kicukiro district, Rwanda Development Board and top legislators, teachers and students from the university.

In her remarks, Director General of Imbuto Foundation, Sandrine Umutoni acknowledged the University's role in the foundation's main objective.

She said: "We believe in empowering young people with education because education is a key that opens many doors. This is why we appreciate Mount Kenya's support along this journey of developing an educated and prosperous community."

Umutoni also advised students to take hold of any chance they get so as to develop themselves and the nation, reiterating that it is never too late for young people to realize their dreams.

Claire Noella Dushakimana who is now in her second year at Mount Kenya University, Kigali campus and is a beneficiary of this partnership, reiterated how beneficial it has been to her.

"I really thank Mount Kenya and Imbuto for thinking about financially disadvantaged students including me," she said, adding that: "Now I and many others can pursue our education and realize our dreams."

Dushakimana also noted that "I will make sure I return the favor to other vulnerable students in future."

The Edified Generation scholarships programme by Imbuto Foundation was initiated in 2003 with an objective of financially supporting secondary school students from economically vulnerable backgrounds in their pursuit of education.

Beneficiaries of this programme receive assistance of up to $300 per year, to help pay for their living costs, health insurance and their school supplies.