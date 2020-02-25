Rwanda: Over 89 Percent Pass A' Level Exams

More than 89.50 per cent of students who sat 2019 Advanced Level examinations passed, representing a 1.28 per cent increase compared to the previous year's performance.

This was announced during the official release of the results at the Ministry of Education headquarters in Kacyiru on Monday afternoon.

At least 46,861 candidates sat last year's A' Level exams, up from 42,145 the previous year.

Accessing examination results:

Log on to: https://t.co/Jv1iqYMIEz , click on "View exam results" and follow instructions.

or

SMS: S6 (for Advanced level ) followed by the full candidate's index number to 4891.

e.g.: A-Level: [S60101030MPC0012019], send to 4891#S6Results

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) February 24, 2020

54.1 per cent of the candidates were boys compared to 44.9 per cent of females.

Eugene Mutimura, Minister of Education, said that overall, girls outshined boys.

93.2 per cent of the female candidates passed compared to 86.5 per cent of their male counterparts.

"That girls showed a promising step and improved from the previous performance and still over 89 per cent of candidates passed is a good step forward" he said.

Aime Richard Magambo, the best candidate in science subjects studied Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at from Petit Seminaire Ndera.

In arts, Sheila Teta, who studied History, Economics and Literature at Riviera High School was the best female candidate.

Umurerwa Djazira (second left), was the best performer in Phyisics, Chemistry and Biology.

In languages, Frederic Kwihanga from Groupe Scolaire de Rebero, emerged the best. He offered Literature, Kiswahili and Kinyarwanda.

The best performers, some of whom were present during the announcement of the results, were rewarded with laptop computers.

The ministry also released results for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) candidates.

Last year, saw the second cohort of candidates sit national exams under the competency-based curriculum which came into effect in 2015.