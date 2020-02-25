Zimbabwe: Parly Funds Used to Build School, Clinics in Zaka

25 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Runesu Gwidi

Masvingo — Villagers in Zaka North have hailed their legislator Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa for facilitating the construction two new clinics and a school using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Cde Mavhenyengwa used $175 000 in the construction of Mukushi Secondary School in the Chirara area, Chinyazvivi Clinic in Mwakwau and another new clinic in Ward 5.

Zimbabwe National Army artisans and the community provided labour towards the projects. "I got assistance from Chief Ndanga, the community and ZNA staff who provided labour towards the construction of the two clinics.

"Ward 5, for instance had no clinic at all along. We have, so far managed to mould bricks and buy other building materials for the required infrastructure.

"lt is our sincere hope, therefore that an additional CDF for this year will enable us to complete the projects," said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

Mrs Hilda Matapi, a villager from Ward 5, thanked the legislator, traditional leaders and ZNA staff for helping in the construction of the new school and clinics.

"We used to walk long distances to get medication. The community is grateful for construction of a new clinic in Ward 5. We hope that this is the end of travelling for such distances to access medical services," she said.

