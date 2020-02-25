Zimbabwe: No to Premature Dcc Campaigns

Masvingo — The Zanu-PF provincial leadership here has embarked on a series of inter-district meetings to explain Government programmes and exhort cadres against premature campaigning for impending district coordinating committee (DCC) elections.

Dates for the DCC elections have not yet been announced by the national leadership, but some party cadres were already stirring divisions by prematurely campaigning and canvassing for votes for their preferred candidates.

This prompted the provincial leadership led by Cde Ezra Chadzamira to embark on inter-district meetings across the province to stem divisions and make sure the ruling party remains solid.

So far, the inter-district meetings have been held in Bikita, Masvingo and Chivi with the remaining districts expected to be done this week.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial vice chair Cde Ailess Baloyi said the meetings sought to unite the party and make sure a connection remains with the grassroots structures, which formed the revolutionary party's bedrock.

Cde Baloyi said at the core of the ongoing meetings was explaining Government programmes in the province to transform people's lives.

"The meetings (inter-district) have so far been successful and are aimed at making sure the leadership is in constant touch with the grassroots to make sure that our party remains solid and an impenetrable fortress."

"The leadership is not only taking stock of the party, but also explaining Government programmes, especially those to do with the economy," said Cde Baloyi.

He said the Zanu PF leadership was taking time to explain interventions such as subsidised maize-meal and the expansion of food aid programmes to cover urban areas.

"We are taking time to set up our structures and to ensure that we make people aware that the Zanu PF Government led by President Mnangagwa is alive to the challenges faced by people and has devised a number of ways to cushion them.

"Silo shops that sell basic goods at affordable prices and Zupco buses have been deployed to ease transport challenges. We are explaining all this to our people."

He said the provincial leadership was also articulating issues around the devolution programme and targeting projects in Masvingo under it.

He said unity remained the cornerstone of Zanu PF in Masvingo, saying the provincial leadership would continue to preach against the resurgence of factionalism. "The chairman (Cde Chadzamira) has actually been particular about the need to maintain unity and make sure Zanu PF remains the dominant force in Masvingo," he said.

"Of particular concern to the chair was the growing tendency by some members to morph into groups of people backing different candidates for DCC positions yet the election dates and the template for holding the polls have not yet been announced," he said.